SAG Awards 2023: Full list of winners including Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Who won the big prizes at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards? Here’s the winners including The stars of Everything Everywhere All at Once, and The White Lotus.
The Screen Actors Guild award saw Hollywood’s biggest stars turn out for one of the biggest night’s for actors. From stunning red-carpet looks to history making wins, the night was not short of iconic moments.
This year marked the first year the entire show was streamed live on Netflix’s YouTube channel. This wasn’t the only first of the night either. The occasion saw Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan take home awards for their work in Everything Everywhere All At Once, making them the first Asian woman and Asian man, respectively, to win the trophies.
Advertisement
Advertisement
As expected Everything Everywhere All At Once swept the award ceremony, as it has done with many of the award shows this season, converting its five nominations into a record-breaking four actors and most of the night’s best speeches. The film also picked up top honours at the Producers Guild Awards and Directors Guilds Awards, further bolstering its shiny future.
The Screen Actors Guild Awards often foretells who will win Oscars in the acting categories, doing it perfectly last year, when SAG statue holders (Lead Actor Will Smith, Lead Actress Jessica Chastain, Supporting Actor Troy Kotsur, and Supporting Actress Ariana Debose) also took hope the trophies on Oscars night.
So, who else took home the SAG awards? Here’s a full breakdown of the winners for this year’s show.
Full list of SAG Award 2023 winners
Advertisement
Advertisement
Film nominees
Motion Picture Cast
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Women Talking
Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
Advertisement
Advertisement
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- WINNER: Brendan Fraser, The Whale
- Bill Nighy, Living
- Adam Sandler, Hustle
Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Viola Davis, The Woman King
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Danielle Deadwyler, Till
- WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Advertisement
Advertisement
Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
- Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, The Whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Advertisement
Advertisement
Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick
- The Woman King
Television nominees
Advertisement
Advertisement
Drama Series Ensemble
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- Ozark
- Severance
- WINNER: The White Lotus
Comedy Series Ensemble
- WINNER: Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
Advertisement
Advertisement
Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Steve Carell, The Patient
- Taron Egerton, Blackbird
- WINNER: Sam Elliott, 1883
- Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird
- Evan Peters, Dahmer
Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Emily Blunt, The English
- WINNER: Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
- Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
- Niecy Nash, Dahmer
- Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Advertisement
Advertisement
Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
- WINNER: Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott, Severance
Female Actor in a Drama Series
Advertisement
Advertisement
- WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Carrigan, Barry
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Advertisement
Advertisement
Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
- WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series
- Andor
- The Boys
- House of the Dragon
- Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
- WINNER: Stranger Things