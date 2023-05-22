Selling Sunset will return for its sixth series later on May 19, with the likes of Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald and Chelsea Lazkani set to return to screens for the new season. Selling Sunset follows a group of Los Angeles-based real estate agents who work for The Oppenheim Group.

In the show, viewers watch the personal and professional lives of the agents unfold as they tackle the competitive luxury home market. Fans of the show have been eagerly awaiting the sixth season as series five aired in April 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Selling Sunset cast members are known for their luxurious lifestyles and glamorous looks. But how much are the cast of Selling Sunset worth? Here’s everything you need to know.

Selling Sunset cast: What are their net worths?

Most Popular

The cast of Selling Sunset at the season five reunion show alongside moderator Tan France

Amanza Smith

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amanza Smith is worth £1m, according to Cinemaholic . The mum-of-two worked as an interior designer before she received her realtor licence and joined Selling Sunset.

Brett Oppenheim

Brett Oppenheim, who co-owns The Oppenheim Group with twin brother Jason, is worth a reported $50m, according to Cinemaholic.

Chelsea Lazkani

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Express , series five newcomer Chelsea Lazkani is worth $500,000. Before she joined The Oppenheim Group, Chelsea worked in real estate for Rodeo Realty.

Chrishell Stause

According to Celebrity Net Worth , Chrishell is worth $6m. Chrishell hit headlines earlier this month after she tied the knot to partner G Flip in a private Las Vegas ceremony.

Christine Quinn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Christine Quinn, who left Selling Sunset back in 2022, is worth a reported $3m according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Davina Potratz

Davina Potratz has been in Selling Sunset since the first series. She is worth a reported $2m, according to The Standard.

Emma Hernan

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emma Hernan joined Selling Sunset for the show’s fourth season. According to Heart , Emma is worth a reported $3m.

Heather Rae El Moussa

Heather Rae El Moussa, who recently gave birth to her first child with husband Tarek, is worth a reported $3m according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Jason Oppenheim

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jason Oppenheim, co-owner of the brokerage, has a reported net worth of $50m according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Mary Fitzgerald

Mary Fitzgerald is worth a reported $1m according to MyImperfectLife. Mary and husband Romain Bennett set up a house flipping business last year where they decorate new properties and sell them on quickly to make a profit.

Maya Vander

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maya Vander, who announced she will not return to Selling Sunset for its sixth series, is worth $1m, Cosmopolitan reports. The realtor recently gave birth to her ‘rainbow baby’ following a devastating still birth and misscarriage.

Vanessa Villela

Vanessa Villela also joined the cast during season four. She is worth around $5m, according to Bustle.

Bre Tiesi

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Cinemaholic, Selling Sunset newcomer Bre has a net worth of around $2m thanks to her modelling and relator careers.

Nicole Young