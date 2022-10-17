Sephora UK: Beauty store returns to the UK with new website and app - here’s everything you need to know

International make-up brand Sephora has returned to the UK with a brand new website and app available on IOS & Android. British consumers will be able to buy Sephora products on the beauty company’s new website and app, launched today (October 17). The news follows Sephora’s £135m aquisition of beauty website FeelUnique last year.

The website, paired with the popular Sephora App, will offer UK shoppers an extensive range of beauty products from over 1,400 brands in stock including Elemis , Chanel , Charlotte Tilbury and Fenty . The plans are part of a further expansion from the 50-year-old French conglomerate, who look to open a new flagship store in London next spring.

Sephora chief executive and chairman Chris de Lapuente said: “At Sephora, we innovate every day to build the most loved beauty community. We are delighted to bring Sephora to the UK, responding to Britain’s strong demand for our unique prestige beauty experience.

“UK customers will be encouraged to explore and discover the best versions of themselves as we support them in their beauty journey with a fantastic curation of time-tested classics and new indie brands. We will offer British consumers a pioneering selection of beauty that is best in class for innovation, diversity and inclusion. The UK is home to a dynamic beauty and well-being market that Sephora will aim to surprise and delight through our trademark know-how and creativity.”

Most Popular

What Brands are available at Sephora UK?

Much to the excitement of British beauty fans, Sephora will be bringing its own brand, Sephora Collection , as well as Tarte Cosmetics; GXVE by Gwen Stefani; Skinfix; Vegamour, and One/Size by Patrick Starrr to the site.

How to download the Sephora App and what to expect

Customers can expect a more personalised experience from the brand new Sephora app. From exclusive access to new arrivals and promotions to personalised recommendations, shoppers can now browse through the hottest beauty trends.

Advertisement