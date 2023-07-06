Sky and Virgin users have been left gutted, as a fan-favourite channel is set to be axed tonight (July 6). The channels have called time on TCM after more than 20 years, with the 24-hour classic movie channel to be sorely missed.

It’s been on air for over two decades, but is set to be pulled permanently. The channel is best known for playing classic movies such as cult hero western movies as well as other movies including A Space Odyssey and Ocean’s Eleven.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some fans have been left confused over the decision to axe TCM, with one person saying: "I don’t understand there are far too many wasted channels which is silly. TCM is a really good channel.”

In a Facebook post, TCM said: "On July 6th, we’ll be riding off into the sunset one last time. Thank you for joining us on our journey and for loving classic movies just as much as we do."

Most Popular

Brian Cox, the star of the HBO and Sky series Succession, has spoken out over the decision by channel bosses. Cox told Above The Line: “I’ve just written a thing for Facebook because I’m horrified.”

He added: “The head of Warner Brothers, once they get rid of TCM/Turner Classic Movies, which I think is one of the most vital resources – and certainly Robert Osborne set that up, and the five gals who run it now.

Advertisement

Advertisement