Sky customers are facing an outage on Tuesday afternoon (May 16), leaving some without mobile and internet services. According to Downdetector , the provider is suffering an outage just after 2pm.

As of 2.45pm, there were over 1,100 reported issues on the website. Over half of the issues relate to customers struggling with their phone services and 47% are having problems with their internet connection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Downdetector said affected areas include London, Manchester, Bristol, Glasgow Motherwell, Birmingham, Hamilton, Edinburgh and Wishaw.

Frustrated customers have been taking their frustration to Twitter this afternoon to complain about the outage. One said: “I’m having issues with trying to make and receive calls and using data internet on sky mobile.” Another tweeted: “Having just got over having no internet for a week. Now Sky Mobile has gone down! When will it end!”

Most Popular

In a statement, Sky said it is currently working on the issue affecting its mobile customers. A Sky Mobile spokesperson said: “We are aware of an issue impacting some Sky Mobile customers. We’re working to get this resolved as soon as possible.”