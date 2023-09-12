Watch more videos on Shots!

Strictly Come Dancing is back with a brand new cohort of celebs attempting to win the Glitterball trophy. The popular BBC show will make its way onto screens with a new batch of celebrities on Saturday, September 16.

This year, 15 celebs will go head to head as they learn dances including the Cha Cha Cha, Quickstep and Waltz alongside their professional partners. Hoping to win this year’s Glitterball Trophy are Bobby Brazier, Amanda Abbington, Angela Rippon, Layton Williams, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Eddie Kadi, Angela Scanlon, Zara McDermott, Adam Thomas, Nikita Kanda, Ellie Leach, Jody Cundy, Nigel Harman, Annabel Croft and Les Dennis.

The celebrity and professional pairings are yet to be announced by the BBC show, with fans due to find out about the dancing couples in the Strictly launch episode next weekend.

But which celeb contestant could go on to win the coveted Glitterball trophy? Here’s the latest odds, according to William Hill.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 - who could win series?

Bobby Brazier is a model and actor who is best known for his role as Freddie Slater in Eastenders. He is also the eldest son of Big Brother star Jade Goody, who died in 2009.

Bobby Brazier is the early favourite to win this year’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing, according to the latest odds. The Eastender actor was 7/2 to win the Glitterball Trophy when the market first opened last month but has been backed into 11/4 ahead of Saturday’s launch show.

The launch show comes just days after Brazier won the NTA for Rising Star for his role as Freddie Slater in the BBC soap. The actor, who is the son of Jeff Brazier and the late Jade Goody took on the role of Freddie in September 2022, a character who was last seen on the show in 2006.

The other Strictly pre-series favourites include Irish presenter Angela Scanlon (4/1), with Leyton Williams (9/2), Nigel Harman (6/1) and Adam Thomas (8/1) also tipped to perform strongly.

William Hill’s Lee Phelps, said:“It seems like only yesterday Hamza Yassin wowed the British public to scoop the Glitterball Trophy last December, but Strictly makes its comeback to our TV screens this Saturday for three months of ballroom battles.

“It remains early days, but Eastenders actor Bobby Brazier seems to be the most fancied selection from the new crop of contestants, opening in the market at 7/2 but now trading at 11/4 to win series 21 of the beloved BBC show. “Other notable contenders include Irish presenter Angela Scanlon at 4/1, with Leyton Williams (9/2), Nigel Harman (6/1) and Adam Thomas (8/1) also amongst the early frontrunners.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 odds

Bobby Brazier - 11/4

Angela Scanlon - 4/1

Leyton Williams - 9/2

Nigel Harman - 6/1

Adam Thomas - 8/1

Angela Rippon - 8/1

Zara McDermott - 10/1

Annabel Croft - 16/1

Amanda Abbington - 16/1

Ellie Leach - 16/1

Eddie Kadi - 20/1

Nikita Kanda - 25/1

Jody Cundy - 50/1

Krishnan Guru-Murthy - 66/1