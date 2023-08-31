Taylor Swift has announced that a concert film has been made of her record-breaking Eras Tour. In an announcement shared to Instagram, the singer has revealed that American fans will be able to watch a recording of the concert on the big screen.

The Instagram post read: “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon. Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theatres in North America! Tickets are on sale now at amctheatres.com. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged. 1,2,3 LGB!!!!! (iykyk)”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The film is reportedly 2 hours and 45 minutes long and will allow fans to experience The Eras Tour if they’ve been unable to attend. AMC Theatres will be playing the film in multiple US locations at least four times a day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through its initial run.

Most Popular

AMC has revealed that it is working on preventive measures to ensure the site will not break down which could replicate the issues that were created during sales for the actual tour. They also cautioned that it may still not be quick and easy to secure tickets.

Taylor Swift will release a concert film for The Eras Tour

AMC released a statement that said: “AMC has upgraded its website and ticketing engines to handle more than five times the largest influx of ticket-buying traffic the company has ever experienced before. But AMC is also aware that no ticketing system in history seems to have been able to accommodate the soaring demand from Taylor Swift fans when tickets are first placed on sale.

“Guests wanting to be the first to buy their tickets online may experience delays, longer-than-usual ticket-purchase waiting-room times and possible outages. AMC is committed to ensuring any delays or outages are addressed as quickly as possible.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The announcement on Thursday has solved the question of the extra cameras being on stage during the first three nights of the Eras Tour at LA’s SoFi Stadium in August. There was heavy speculation that the pop star was shooting a concert film, after Netflix saw a growth in popularity for the Reputation Stadium tour film and Disney+ Long Pond Sessions.

Will the Eras Tour concert film be coming to the UK