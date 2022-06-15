Tesco Clubcard warning as ‘double up’ points offer slashed from today

Tesco customers who use their Clubcard vouchers to get money off their phone bills can no longer take advantage of a “double-up” offer.

The value of exchanging Clubcard vouchers for Tesco Mobile vouchers has been cut from 8.59am today (15 June).

The change means that as of 15 June, customers will only be able to exchange Clubcard vouchers at face value to spend at Tesco mobile, meaning 50p worth of vouchers will be worth 50p off your bill.

Previously, Clubcard holders could exchange 50p worth of vouchers for £1 off their Tesco Mobile bill.

Can I exchange my vouchers?

Tesco shoppers can to log into their Clubcard account to exchange their vouchers, which will remain valid for six months.

Once logged in, simply choose the number of vouchers you want to exchange and the “Rewards Partner” you want to redeem them against.

You should then receive an email with a code, or if the order is place via the Tesco app the code will appear in the “Rewards” section.

If using vouchers at Tesco Mobile, you can either get money off your phone bill or off the cost of a new handset.

You will need to enter your code either at the checkout stage of purchasing a new phone or into the bill section of your Tesco Mobile account if you are reducing your bill.

How much do out-of-bundle calls and texts cost now?

Tesco increased its prices for out-of-bundle calls and texts from February 2022, with both pay monthly and pay-as-you-go customers seeing a rise in costs.

If you go over your allowance, the price of making a call has soared from 25p per minute (plus a 10p minimum charge) to 55p (27p minimum charge).

Sending a text outside of your monthly package has gone up from 10p per message to 20p, and it now costs 55p per minute to listen to your voicemail instead of just 15p.

The cost of sending a picture message has increased from 25p per message to 55p and calling a non-standard number has jumped from 20p per minute (plus a 10p minimum charge) to 55p (27p minimum charge).

Calling an 084/087/09/118 number has also gone up from 25p per minute (plus a 25p minimum charge) to 55p (55p minimum charge), along with a service charge.