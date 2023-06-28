The 75ml tube of Colgate Max White Ultra whitening paste was for sale in Tesco in Sheldon, Birmingham, for £10. The same store had a one litre bottle of Filippo Berio olive oil on sale for £10.40p.

On Tuesday (June 27) supermarket bosses faced a grilling from MPs over why profits have been growing, amid soaring food costs. Food inflation was down to 14.6% last month, from 15.4% in April, according to the British Retail Consortium.

Responding to the cost of the oil and toothpaste, one shopper said: "What has it come to when you take £20 into a supermarket, buy a tube of toothpaste and some oil, and come away with no change?"

Shocked shoppers took to social media to share their frustration with the high price of the toothpaste. One user said: "I thought this was fake but it’s actually £10 on the Tesco website too - where is the riot?”

