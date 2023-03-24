Boxing champion turned lawyer Marnie Swindells has been chosen as Lord Alan Sugar’s next business partner after winning his £250,000 investment in The Apprentice 2023 final. Her boxing gym business triumphed over salon queen Rochelle Anthony.

The 28-year-old from London was labelled as a “risk’ by Lord Sugar before he made his final decision, but one he was willing to take on. She has become the show’s 18th different winner and the third woman in a row to take home the investment.

Sharing an update with her social media followers, Marnie wrote: “Walking away from a career that I literally tortured myself to get was hard, but you know what’s harder? Staying in a place when you know you have more to give. Don’t play it safe, don’t get comfortable and don’t ever settle for less than what you are capable of. Be bold enough to close one chapter, in order to open the next."

But who is Marnie Swindells? During her time on the BBC programme, she frequently spoke of how she has come from humble beginnings, fighting “tooth and nail” to reach her current place in the business world.

She grew up living in a caravan with her mother, after her dad died suddenly when she was just eight-years-old. However, she has admitted she does not want to dwell too much on her past as a “sob story”.

Adding to the message she would like to send out to the world, she said: “To tell every little girl and young boy out there that their life’s path remains unwritten and their fate unsealed. To work relentlessly in pursuit of your dreams and to never let the start of your story dictate how it ends.”

Before she found life partner and now fiance boxing trainer Michael Harris, Marnie had a decorated boxing career ahead of a career in law. She won a number of medals and currently runs Bronx boxing gym located in London.

Lord Alan Sugar’s 18th business partner is boxing champ turned lawyer Marnie Swindells - Credit: BBC