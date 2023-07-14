News you can trust since 1861
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

The Times and Sunday Times Best UK Beaches 2023: 50 best beaches in the UK - is your area on the list?

The top 50 beaches in the UK has been revealed - see if your area makes the list

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:22 BST- 1 min read

The 50 best beaches in the UK have been revealed by The Times and Sunday Times. It’s the 15th edition of the prestigious list but is the first reader-nominated edition where readers sent in their favourite sandy spots.

It took around a month to curate the list with every beach critiqued on a list of 11 points including cleanliness, accessibility, car parking facilities, lifeguards, hygiene levels at loos and showers and whether the beaches are dog-friendly.

This comes as the Cerberus heatwave threatens new record temperatures for Europe. The scorching heat has seen weather alerts put in place across Spain’s Canary Islands, Italy, Cyprus and Greece.

Related topics:AccessibilityEuropeSpainItalyCyprusGreece