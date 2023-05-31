Top 20 favourite reality TV shows

Nearly half (45 per cent) have followed the journeys of their beloved personalities for five or more years, with 47 per cent admitted they feel like one of the family as a result.

And, more than one in 10 (11 per cent) think they know more facts relating to their favourite reality TV personality than they do their own partner.

Among the top 10 best-loved shows are The Great British Bake Off, Below Deck and Made in Chelsea, with 40 per cent of reality watchers enjoying the genre because it’s easy.

Others like reality TV as they can turn their mind off and relax (33 per cent) and it makes them laugh (30 per cent), while 27 per cent simply love the drama of it all.

The top genres of shows are those of cookery (31 per cent) such as Top Chef, true crime (26 per cent) and dating (26 per cent) including Love Island.

This research was commissioned by Hayu, the all-reality streaming service from NBCUniversal (NBCU).

Hendrik McDermott, MD EMEA Networks, Hayu and Direct-to-Consumer, NBCU commented: “Reality TV is a genre that evokes huge passion that, at its very core, is about relationships – what makes them and what breaks them, be it The Real Housewives, Below Deck or Top Chef franchises, Vanderpump Rules or Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“It keeps audiences coming back for more.

“It’s escapism from the reality of life, a time to take a moment for oneself and an opportunity to relax, and the results have clearly highlighted this.”

Other reasons people love the genre include escape from everyday life (26 per cent) and the personalities being so different from the people they know in real life (17 per cent).

While 13 per cent enjoy that the personalities say and do things they never would.

But 15 per cent of 25- to 34-year-olds are finding career inspiration from reality TV, as some shows offer a look into other forms of employment from the those they currently have.

It also emerged that 31 per cent feel their lives aren’t as interesting as those in their favourite reality TV programmes.

However, a sassy 43 per cent believe other people would be interested in a show about their life.

Of those surveyed, via OnePoll, 14 per cent admit nearly half of their weekly TV intake is reality TV – and 37 per cent said it would be very unlikely for them to stop watching altogether.

Hendrik McDermott added: “Hayu is the home of reality TV with hundreds of shows and thousands of episodes available the same day as the USA.

“There are no spoilers and there is no waiting, which we know is key for subscribers who want to see their favourite content first.

“It’s great to see that some shows are inspiring people to investigate different career options.

“And we understand why some TV show personalities almost feel like part of the family.”

Top 20 favourite reality TV shows

1. Britain’s Got Talent

2. The Great British Bake Off

3. Master Chef

4. The Apprentice

5. Love Island

6. Married at First Sight (including Australia, UK, USA etc)

7. Below Deck (inc. Below Deck Med, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Below Deck Down

Under)

8. Top Chef

9. Made in Chelsea

10. The Real Housewives Franchise (including Beverly Hills, New York, Atlanta, Salt

lake City etc.)

11. Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr

12. Catfish

13. Keeping Up With The Kardashians

14. The Bachelor

15. The Only Way is Essex

16. RuPaul’s Drag Race

17. Teen Mom

18. Glow Up

19. Project Runway