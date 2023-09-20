News you can trust since 1861
The Vaccines announce ‘Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations’ album and 2024 UK tour - how to buy tickets

The Vaccines have announced their new album ‘Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations’ and an accompanying UK tour kicking off in 2024

By Will Millar
Published 20th Sep 2023, 12:47 BST- 1 min read
Fans of indie-rockers The Vaccines, are in for a treat as the band have announced their new album ‘Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations’ and a massive UK tour kicking off in 2024. Hitting the road in February, The Vaccines 14-date tour will stop at cities such as Glasgow, London, and Manchester.

The group’s sixth studio LP, ‘Pick-Up Full of Pink Carnations’ is poised for release on January 12 2024. The news arrived alongside the LP’s lead single, ‘Heartbreak Kid’.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Vaccines’ UK tour and how to buy tickets

How to  get tickets for The Vaccines 2024 UK tour

    Presale tickets for The Vaccines’ UK tour go live from 9am on Tuesday 26 September via the Ticketmaster website. General sale tickets will then be available to purchaser from 9am on Friday 29 September via the Ticketmaster website.

    Alternatively, fans can pre-order the album from The Vaccines website now to get immediate presale ticket access.

    The Vaccines full 2024 UK tour dates

    February

    05 Birmingham, O2 Institute

    06 Manchester, Academy

    07 Nottingham, Rock City

    09 London, Troxy

    11 Margate, Dreamland Margate

    13 Folkestone, Leas Cliff Hall

    14 Southampton, O2 Guildhall

    15 Bristol, O2 Academy

    17 Oxford, O2 Academy

    18 Brighton, Dome

    19 Sheffield, O2 Academy

    21 Leeds, O2 Academy

    22 Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

    23 Newcastle, NX

