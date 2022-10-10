The World’s first baked bean ketchup has been unveiled

In a move that could divide breakfast tables, the first baked bean ketchup has been created, as well as one made with eggs – dubbed ‘eggchup’.

The baked bean ketchup is a blend of haricot beans, tomato and spices, while the ‘eggchup’ is a simple two-ingredient blend of egg and salt.

Yorkshire-based sausage factory Heck has created the new flavours for people to drizzle over their sausage butties, bacon sarnies and full English breakfasts.

Most Popular

Balancing flavours

The brains behind the maverick condiment is Calum Smith, a development chef for the brand, who has been overwhelmed by the responses from its Secret Sausage Society.

He said: “They are tough critics, but many have been telling us it feels like they are eating a full English breakfast, but all they've had to do is add the sauce, rather than rustle up more pots and pans."

The sauces coincide with the launch of Heck’s new Breakfast Sausage, which have just landed in Tesco and Morrison’s stores.

Advertisement

Calum added: “There’s been a lot of late nights working on the perfect partner for the new sausages.