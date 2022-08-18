These are the Top 10 ‘cowboy culture’ phrases often used in the UK

Nearly three quarters (73 per cent) of adults would give up their 9-5 life tomorrow, to be a cowboy - or girl - in America instead.

Of 2,000 adults polled, the current cost of living crisis in the UK has left 50 per cent more likely to dream of leaving the country for a simpler, homestead life.

While 29 per cent would happily swap their lives in Britain for life on a ranch.

It also emerged 30 per cent are so enamoured with the idea of cowboy life, they want to go on a ranching holiday, and 50 per cent enjoy watching western movies and TV shows.

When it comes to what attracts people to life on a ranch, 34 per cent equate the cowboy look - hat, boots, checked shirt and jeans - with the cowboy lifestyle over any other aspect of ranch life.

While 26 per cent named the most appealing aspect of ranch life as the great outdoors, plumping for the fresh air and wide-open spaces above a large ranch house or life on the land.

The study into Brits’ attitudes into modern Western living was commissioned by Paramount+, to celebrate season 4 of the critically-acclaimed series Yellowstone, which saw 11 million viewers tune in when it aired in the US earlier this year.

The study, carried out via OnePoll, also revealed the top 10 phrases from cowboy culture Brits use in everyday life, with ‘howdy’ at the top of the list.

‘Howdy partner’, ‘make hay while the sun shines’, ‘peckish’ and ‘yellow belly’ completed the top five.

Set in Montana, Yellowstone chronicles the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton - played by Kevin Costner - who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in America.

Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and the United States' first national park.

A real-life Western entertainer Todd Various took to the streets of London to perform his award-winning rope spinning and whip cracking show.

Passers-by on Kensington High Street cheered as Todd cracked his 8ft cord whip, stopped traffic and delighted crowds with his signature wedding rope trick.

Top 10 ‘cowboy culture’ phrases used by Brits