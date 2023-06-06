These are the top 10 wacky room service orders - including diet water

Hotels.com is offering up to £100 for 100 guests to spend on their unusual room service requests

Hotels.com has released its inaugural Room Service Report looking into requests from around the globe.

Nearly 500 hotels that offer room service took part in the research, featuring respondents from the US, UK, France, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Japan, Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Other bizarre requests have staff encountered included boiled bottled water, a giant serving of bison and blowfish - which can be poisonous if not prepared properly.

One respondent even requested a fish they brought with them be cooked and served.

Most Popular

The research found room service use is on the rise globally, according to almost four in 10 of the hotels surveyed.

Nearly a third (30 per cent) of travellers spend at least £100 on their room service bill per night.

Wacky room service requests have also included 'diet water' and blowfish

Treat-yourself moments

Advertisement

Advertisement

Globally, burgers are the most popular item (40 per cent), beating the classic club sandwich, pizza and even chips.

For Brits, it's all about burgers in bed, although the most popular time for room service is between 7-8pm.

British food orders are also evolving, with more than 55 per cent of hotels seeing an increase in vegan orders over the past year, more so than vegetarian or dairy-free dishes.

Melanie Fish, from Hotels.com, said: "Room service holds a special place in the hearts of hotel guests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Whether it's a treat-yourself moment or must-have after a long day of sightseeing, there's a certain satisfaction in having someone else foot the bill."

Hotels.com is encouraging travellers to make the most of room service during their next stay and will be giving 100 guests up to £100 to spend on their unusual requests.

Top wacky room service orders