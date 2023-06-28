New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion

News you can trust since 1861
Chelsie Sewell
By Chelsie Sewell
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 17:05 BST

Debris from OceanGate’s Titan submersible has been brought ashore after it imploded during a dive to the Titanic shipweck almost two weeks ago. New images show several pieces of debris being unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John’s, Newfoundland after five people died onboard.

Three British citizens including billionaire Hamish Harding, and Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman were killed in the tragedy on June 18.

A frantic search commenced on June 18 after the vessel lost communication with its mother ship and oxygen onboard was limited to just 96 hours. However,  pieces of debris were found about 487m from the wreck of the Titanic five days later.

New images today (June 28) show a large, white piece of curved metal while another bit of debris was filled with cables and other mechanical parts. The debris was covered by large tarpaulin sheets before being lifted away by cranes.

    Handout photo issued by OceanGate Expeditions of their submersible vessel named Titan. Credit: OceanGate Expeditions/PA WireHandout photo issued by OceanGate Expeditions of their submersible vessel named Titan. Credit: OceanGate Expeditions/PA Wire
    Handout photo issued by OceanGate Expeditions of their submersible vessel named Titan. Credit: OceanGate Expeditions/PA Wire

    US maritime officials have said they will issue a report aimed at improving the safety of submersibles worldwide, meanwhile, an investigation into the cause of the catastrophe is underway.

