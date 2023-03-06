With Toblerone moving some of its production out of Switzerland, Swiss rules state national symbols are not allowed to be used to promote milk-based products that are not made exclusively in Switzerland. The packaging will replace Matterhorn with a more “generic” mountain peak.

Toblerone has a long history in Switzerland, having first been sold in the capital Bern in 1908. The Matterhorn mountain first featured on Toblerone packaging in 1970, according to the Toblerone website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As well as replacing the mountain, the new packaging will also change the typeface and add the signature of the chocolate bars founder, Theodor Tobler. Owner of Toblerone, US based company Mondelez, said the new packaging would include a “distinctive new Toblerone typeface and logo that draw further inspiration from the Toblerone archives.”