Tony Awards 2023: Full list of nominations and winners including Jodie Comer and J Harrison Ghee
The 2023 Tony Awards saw Jodie Comer take home the lead actress award that puts her halfway to the prestigious EGOT achievement.
The Tony Awards 2023 saw the biggest stars on stage hit the red carpet to celebrate some of the biggest shows of the year. Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) returned to host the telecast unscripted amid the writer’s strike.
DeBose opened the show with a blank script but managed to dance her way through a Broadway medley that brought the house down. Lin-Manuel Miranda had written a performance for the show but it was pulled in solidarity with the WGA strike.
DeBose showed her support for writers and said: "I’m sure for some of you at home you are thinking, okay, the Tony Awards? I’m going to tell you. Thank you for asking. The award shows are traditionally written by members of the WGA. In order for us to go on, they had to find a compromise. For every single person that had a hand in finding that compromise, I say a full-throated thank you!"
DeBose poked fun at her "live and unscripted" performance and said: "So now you are asking, well, what’s the compromise? Well, we don’t have a script, you guys...To anyone who may have thought last year was a bit unhinged, to them I say, ‘Darlings, buckle up!’"
Musical Kimberly Akimbo was the big winner of the night taking home the prestigious Best Musical award along with many more such as Best Book of a Musical. It was also a big night for British actress Jodie Comer who took home Best Lead Actress in a play for her role in Prima Facie. The win puts the actress halfway to achieving the coveted EGOT status.
Prima Facie, which marked Comer’s Broadway debut, is a one-woman play in which the actress plays a criminal defense attorney known for defending men accused of sexual assault whose faith in the law is shaken when she becomes a victim of the same crime.
During her speech, Comer said: “This woman and this play have been my greatest teacher. To every person who feels represented by Tessa, this has been my greatest honour.”
So, who else took home a prize at the theatre’s biggest night? Here’s everything you need to know.
Tony Awards 2023: Full list of nominations and winners
Best musical
- & Juliet
- Kimberly Akimbo – WINNER
- New York, New York
- Shucked
- Some Like It Hot
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog
- Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog
- Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar – WINNER
- Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
- Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical
- Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
- Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo – WINNER
- Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
- Micaela Diamond, Parade
Best play
- Ain’t No Mo’ by Jordan E Cooper
- Between Riverside and Crazy by Stephen Adly Guirgis
- Cost of Living by Martyna MajokFat Ham by James Ijames
- Leopoldstadt by Tom Stoppard – WINNER
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play
- Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House
- Jodie Comer, Prima Facie – WINNER
- Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
- Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical
- Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
- J Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot – WINNER
- Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Brian d’Arcy James, Into the Woods
- Ben Platt, Parade
- Colton Ryan, New York, New York
Best revival of a musical
- Into the Woods
- Camelot
- Parade – WINNER
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best book of a musical
- & Juliet – David West Read
- Kimberly Akimbo – David Lindsay-Abaire – WINNER
- New York, New York – David Thompson and Sharon Washington
- Shucked – Robert Horn
- Some Like It Hot – Matthew López and Amber Ruffin
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical
- Kevin Cahoon, Shucked
- Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
- Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot
- Jordan Donica, Camelot
- Alex Newell, Shucked – WINNER
Best revival of a play
- The Piano Lesson
- A Doll’s House
- The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
- Topdog/Underdog – WINNER
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play
- Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham
- Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’
- Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window – WINNER
- Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
- Kara Young, Cost of Living
Best direction of a musical
- Michael Arden, Parade – WINNER
- Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods
- Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
- Jack O’Brien, Shucked
- Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo
Best direction of a play
- Saheem Ali, Fat Ham
- Jo Bonney, Cost of Living
- Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House
- Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt – WINNER
- Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’
- Max Webster, Life of Pi
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical
- Julia Lester, Into the Woods
- Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo – WINNER!
- NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot
- Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play
- Jordan E Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’
- Samuel L Jackson, The Piano Lesson
- Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House
- Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt – WINNER
- David Zayas, Cost of Living
Best scenic design of a play
- Miriam Buether, Prima Facie
- Tim Hatley and Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi – WINNER
- Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar
- Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt
- Dane Laffrey and Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol
Best scenic design of a musical
- Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York – WINNER
- Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Michael Yeargan and 59 Productions, Camelot
- Scott Pask, ShuckedScott Pask, Some Like It Hot
Best orchestrations
- Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet
- John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo
- Jason Howland, Shucked
- Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot – WINNER
- Daryl Waters and Sam Davis, New York, New York
Best costume design of a musical
- Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot – WINNER
- Susan Hilferty, Parade
- Jennifer Moeller, Camelot
- Clint Ramos and Sophia Choi, KPOP
- Paloma Young, & Juliet
- Donna Zakowska, New York, New York
Best costume design of a play
- Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi
- Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham
- Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt – WINNER
- Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’
- Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar
Best original score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theatre
- Almost Famous – music: Tom Kitt, lyrics: Cameron Crowe and Tom Kitt
- Kimberly Akimbo – music: Jeanine Tesori, lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire – WINNER
- KPOP – music and lyrics: Helen Park and Max Vernon
- Shucked – music and lyrics: Shane McAnally and Brandy Clark
- Some Like It Hot – music and lyrics: Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman
Best choreography
- Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot – WINNER
- Susan Stroman, New York, New York
- Jennifer Weber, & Juliet
- Jennifer Weber, KPOP
Best lighting design of a play
- Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt
- Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie
- Jon Clark, A Doll’s House
- Bradley King, Fat Ham
- Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi – WINNER
- Jen Schriever, Death of a Salesman
- Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol
Best lighting design of a musical
- Ken Billington, New York, New York
- Lap Chi Chu, Camelot
- Heather Gilbert, Parade
- Howard Hudson, & Juliet
- Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot
- Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street – WINNER
Best sound design of a play
- Jonathan Deans and Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’
- Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi – WINNER
- Joshua D Reid, A Christmas Carol
- Ben and Max Ringham, A Doll’s House
- Ben and Max Ringham, Prima Facie
Best sound design of a musical
- Kai Harada, New York, New York
- John Shivers, Shucked
- Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, Into the Woods
- Gareth Owen, & Juliet
- Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street – WINNER