News you can trust since 1861
NationalWorldTV

Top 50 gastropubs 2023: Estrella Damm announces this year’s list of the best pubs to dine at in the UK

Estrella Damm has announced its top 50 gastropubs for 2023 - read on to discover this year’s best pubs to dine at in the UK

By Daniel Mcneil
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Estrella Damm has announced their top 50 gastropubs in the UK for 2023. This year will be the 14th list released by the popular lager.

Originating from Barcelona, Estrella Damm is the oldest beer brand in Spain and also the most popular. According to YouGov, Estrella is the 37th most popular beer and cider brand in the UK, just ahead of BudLight, and just behind dark fruits.

This year sees five new entries in their annual top 50, with three gastropubs re-entering from previous years. And all is not lost for  hopefuls who didn’t make it onto the list as they may still feature in the additional One to Watch award.

The term gastropub was first coined back in the 90s. It refers to establishments specialising in serving high quality food, much like a restaurant, while still retaining the atmosphere of a good old British boozer.

Most Popular

    The current number one is The Unruly Pig in Woodbridge. On the official website, they describe it as “winsome, warm and witty and loved by many”. The upmarket public house is one of four East Anglian pubs to feature on this year’s list.

    Top 50 Gastropubs publisher, Chris Lowe, said: “After a tough few years for the hospitality industry, we are thrilled to see such a strong list of contenders this year. The Top 50 Gastropubs provides a platform for food-lovers to explore the very best offerings across the UK.”

    Top 50 gastropubs in the UK 2023

    In alphabetical order only, these are the top 50 gastropubs in the UK.

    The Unruly Pig
    1. Canton Arms, London
    2. Freemasons at Wiswell, Wiswell
    3. Heft, High Newton
    4. Parkers Arms, Newton-In-Bowland
    5. Pyne Arms, Barnstaple
    6. Royal Oak , Whatcote
    7. Scran and Scallie, Edinburgh
    8. Shibden Mill Inn, Halifax
    9. The Angel at Hetton, Hetton
    10. The Baring, London
    11. The Beehive, Great Waltham
    12. The Bell Inn, Langford
    13. The Black Bear Inn, Usk
    14. The Black Bull , Sedbergh
    15. The Black Swan, Ravenstondale
    16. The Broad Chare, Newcastle
    17. The Bull & Last, London
    18. The Butchers Arms, Hepworth
    19. The Cadeleigh Arms   Tiverton
    20. The Coach, Marlow
    21. The Cornish Arms, Tavistock
    22. The Dog & Gun Inn, Skelton
    23. The Dog at Wingham, Canterbury
    24. The Duck Inn, Stanhoe
    25. The Duncombe Arms, Ashbourne
    26. The Eagle, London
    27. The Felin Fach Griffin, Brecon
    28. The Fordwich Arms, Kent
    29. The French House, London
    30. The Guinea Grill, London
    31. The Gunton Arms, Norwich
    32. The Hand & Flowers, Marlow
    33. The Hardwick, Abergavenny
    34. The Harwood Arms, Fulham
    35. The Kentish Hare, Tunbridge Wells
    36. The Loch and The Tyne, Old Windsor
    37. The Longs Arms, South Wraxall
    38. The Mariners, Rock
    39. The Masons Arms, Knowstone
    40. The Moorcock Inn, Sowerby Bridge
    41. The Pack Horse, Hayfield
    42. The Pipe and Glass, South Dalton
    43. The Rat Inn, Anick
    44. The Red Lion and Sun, London
    45. The Sportsman, Seasalter
    46. The Swan, Bampton
    47. The Unruly Pig, Woodbridge
    48. The White Horse, Brancaster
    49. The White Swan at Fence, Fence
    50. Woods, Dulverton
    PubsBarcelonaSpain