The most popular baby names for 2023 have been revealed.

Experts at BabyCentre, unveiled the top 100 popular boys and girls names and their spelling variations for this past year.

Taking the top spot for boys once again is Muhammad, while Olivia has also made a return to number one for girls.

Here are the top 20 names for girls for 2023:

Olivia Amelia Isla Lily Ava Freya Ivy Sophia Grace Willow Mia Isabella Daisy Elsie Evie Florence Ella Emily Evelyn Luna

Here are the top 20 names for boys for 2023