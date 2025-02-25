Explore an insider's guide to the UK's best-kept secrets - featuring hidden gems like the Bristol Library cocktail bar and a hidden film prop on a residential street in London.

Shots! TV is National World’s special video website showcasing true crime, football, and quirky content. Our expert journalists work closely with local communities to share gripping stories from around the UK. Our UK travel episodes explore the country’s best-kept secret locations.

1. An insider's guide too..

In this brand new episode we look at some of the most fascinating and less known spots in the UK. Learn about iconic landmarks like Bristol Cathedral, Stratford House and The Tyne Bridge in Newcastle. Find one of Merseyside's best-kept secrets, Red Brick Market, and hear how the establishment provides a platform for small, local businesses.

2. What’s behind the door?

Our journalists explore the country’s best-kept secret locations that you never knew existed. Discover the ordinary-looking Bristol Library which transforms into a chic, vintage-style cocktail bar. Explore the secret film set near Hyde Park in London, disguised as fake houses on a residential street. Watch the full episode to find more hidden locations around the UK.

3. Hidden Gems

We speak to local residents to discover the best hidden gems in their cities. Learn about historic establishments like Leeds Town Hall, which was once home to a police station. Tour the Victoria Gallery and Museum in Liverpool, which was crowned the best hidden gem in the area with 16% of tourist reviews coining it as a local wonder. Watch the full episode for more on the country's top locations.

