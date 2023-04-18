A triple amputee from the UK has broken the Guinness World Record for highest burger delivery. Andy Reid climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania earlier this month and made an Uber Eats delivery when he got to the top.

Andy was severely injured on October 13 2009 after stepping on a Taliban improvised explosive device while on patrol in Helmand Province, Afghanistan. Both his legs required amputation, along with his right arm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To mark the anniversary of his injury, each October Andy plans an ambitious challenge to raise money. In 2023, this was a trek up Mt Kilimanjaro but with a twist.

Representing the Standing Tall Foundation , a charity he co-founded in 2020, and sponsored by Uber Eats, Andy ascended Mount Kilimanjaro to make the world’s highest altitude burger delivery on land (5,895 m; 19,341 ft), along with his close friend Daniel Hodges and 22 other volunteer delivery climbers. This wasn’t the first time Andy had climbed Kilimanjaro. He’d previously done it in 1999, aged 21, as a young army recruit.

Most Popular

“I had all my arms and legs and it was still quite tough then. But what a great thing to do to show people with disabilities what can be achieved with the right mindset and obviously the right team of people.”

Which burger did Andy deliver up Mt Kiliminajro?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andy Reid climbed Mt Kilimanjaro (photo: Guinness World Records)

The burger being delivered up the mountain was a vegan burger from Honest Burgers.

It was cooked and then vacuum packed, thus deemed safe for consumption by the public health officials who oversaw the process.

The burger was then transported to Tanzania, ready to be taken to the top of Kilimanjaro.

Advertisement

Advertisement