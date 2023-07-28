TV chef James Martin has revealed that several years ago, he was diagnosed with facial cancer. This revelation comes just days after the presenter was asked to change his behaviour at work.

The chef said that he underwent surgery for the cancer in 2018. Since then he has had regular treatment because the cancer has “returned on several occasions”. The revelation came in a series of tweets.

“The end of 2017 was one of the most fraught and difficult periods of my life,” he tweeted, adding he had been dealing with his grandfather’s death and a home burglary.

“I was then diagnosed with cancer on my face and I had to have surgery, which I couldn’t do until two days before Christmas when we had finished filming. Since then it has returned on several occasions and I have to have regular treatments.”

This comes after he was asked to change his behaviour at work following complaints made to ITV about his treatment of production staff. Recent leaked audio from a Zoom call shows the chef scolding workers in a tirade over a blocked drain.

The TV chef previously addressed the Saturday Morning incident in a joint statement with production company Blue Marlin which said: “James apologises for any offence or upset caused, as he did at the time to the crew involved.

James Martin - Credit: Getty

