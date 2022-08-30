It’s that time of the year as the US Open kicks off, with Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray taking to the court once again.

Emma Raducanu will soon take to the court to start her campaign as defending US Open champion while yesterday, Andy Murray achieved a straight-set win for the first time in a Grand Slam since 2017.

On Monday, Andy Murray made a bold statement as the former US Open winner recorded a straight-set victory over 24th seed, Francisco Cerúndolo.

Murray - who has been served multiple injuries in his most challenging period to date - will face Emilio Navas in the second round, after the unseeded American beat John Millman in five sets.

Most Popular

Defending champion Raducanu is yet to get her campaign underway as she looks to bounce back after three consecutive second-round Grand Slam defeats.

The British women’s No.1 eclipsed stardom in last year’s US Open after an unbelievable run saw her defeat the likes of Beninda Benic and Leyla Fernandez to clinch her first Grand Slam title at just 18-years-old.

If you want to back the Brits and watch the pair vying for a Grand Slam final, here is everything you need to know.

When does the US Open start and what time do the matches begin?

The men’s and women’s first, second, third and fourth round matches began at 4pm on Monday, August 29. The last fourth round tie will end on Sunday, September 4.

How can I watch Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu in the US Open 2022?

Andy Murray breezes through first round in straight sets

You can back the brits by watching Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu’s US Open matches live on Amazon Prime .

The platform allows viewers to select the match of their choice. Prime customers can watch for no additional fees, while non-Prime members can opt for a 30-day free trial via the Prime Video website.

Emma Raducanu’s first round tie against Alize Cornet will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime on Wednesday 31 August at 12:00BST .