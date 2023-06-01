US President Joe Biden fell to his knees after tripping on a sandbag during his guest appearance at a US Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado.

Biden was handing out the last remaining diplomas to graduates when he suddenly dropped to the ground while on stage. He was then quickly helped to his feet by officials at the event which took place on Thursday (June, 1).

Mr Biden has since recovered from the incident. On social media, White House communications director Ben LaBolt stated he was doing “fine.”

In a tweet he said: “He's fine. There was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands.”

White House reporters covering the incident said: “President Biden fell down on stage after handing out the last diploma to the Air Force cadets. He appeared to slip and fall going down on his knees. He was helped up by Air Force officials.”

Biden, 80, will run for re-election in 2024 and said “this is not a time to be complacent” as he launched his campaign.

