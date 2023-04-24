Virgin Media has gone down across the UK, leaving thousands complaining to the broadband provider about their service. The company has been issuing apologies to many on Twitter, as well as trying to help troubleshoot their issues.

The broadband provider has received nearly 2,000 complaints since 11:40 am after the internet service went down. According to DownDetector 78% of the complaints received by Virgin Media today have been related to landline internet with a further 14% complaining of a total blackout to their services.

Angry customers have begun taking to Twitter to complain about the ongoing issues with their internet. One user said: “@virginmedia broadband down again that’s twice in the last 24 hours and can’t get onto the service checker to see if there’s a fault !! Shocking service for what I pay a month !!”

Another Twitter user also said: “@virginmedia another day, another total outage and your check-services not letting me report it because I keep getting your "please try again later" page. Just cause you refuse to hear that there is a problem, doesn’t mean it’s not there. Fix your service, or scrap leave penalty.”

The outage comes just weeks after the same customers were left without their internet for two days. Thousands of Virgin Media customers were affected by a widespread outage which saw many trying to leave the service.

Virgin Media has been apologising to customers via its official Twitter account whilst suggesting ways for users to troubleshoot their internet. The broadband provider has been pointing customers to their Check my Virgin Media Service Status webpage as well as a page called Why is my Virgin Media WiFi not working .

