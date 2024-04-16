Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the video, Katie Coyne, 60, and husband Richard, 64, say they were stunned to receive an energy bill for their one-bedroom house - for £57,000. The couple were told they had a matter of weeks to pay the eye-watering British Gas bill, who were left feeling scared to turn on anything electric in their home in Devizes, Wiltshire for weeks.

Call centre is ‘like talking to a brick wall’

After being approached for comment, British Gas confirmed the bill was a mistake - but the couple say that trying to fix the issue is ‘like talking to a brick wall’. Richard spent countless tea and lunch breaks trying to get through to a customer services agent - but didn't get through to anybody so kept having to hang up.

Katie said: "They say they're sorry but that doesn't work anymore. It's just a joke. We have a smart meter, so they should have accurate readings, but all our bills say they are estimates - it doesn't make sense.”

The couple have had various energy companies supply the property and switched to British Gas two years ago, and had a smart meter fitted. Their bills, for electricity and gas, ranged from £62 to £201 last year - until the whopping bill for £57,282.29p arrived on February 19.