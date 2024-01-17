Gugas the gorilla was caught on camera making the most of the recent snowfall

While the snow and frost might be spelling chaos for some, one primate is having fun in the snow.

Gugas the silverback gorilla was caught on camera by staff at Belfast Zoo gathering snow to build snowballs. Luckily, there will be no visitors for Gugas to use his snowballs on, with the zoo closed due to the weather.

