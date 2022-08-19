Aldi Specialbuys and Lidl’s Middle of Lidl have become an essential part of the British shopping experience.

From feng-shui furniture to under-the-radar tech, bargain-hunters across the country have been found hidden gems throughout the mysterious middle aisle.

Last year, Lidl’s Middle of Lidl sell-out shoe appeared online for more than four times its original price, whereas the popular hanging egg-chair sold out quicker than Glastonury tickets.

With offers constantly updating, it is always worth a look at what is featuring in Aldi and Lidl’s middle aisle this weekend.

Most Popular

Aldi Specialbuys

This sunday at Aldi, the store is offering dog training buzzers for those looking to yield super-smart pups without the super-steep price and velvet furniture for households old and new.

Cat Egg Chair (Aldi)

Get ready to enhance your cat’s snooze-schedule with this standing Cat Egg Chair by Pet Collection. The comfy chair features a woven banana leaf finish and a cushty polyester cushion; at £39.99 it is the purrfect place for your feline to rest. Buy it on the Aldi website.

Pet parents looking to get assistance with other daily ‘duties’ may want to get their hands on a Petkit Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box. The motion-sensored device detects bad odours and neutralises with a fragrance and air purifying system. For £89.99, you will never have a stinky cat again. Buy it on the Aldi website

Dog Training Buzzers (Aldi)

After blowing up on TikTok, dog enthusiasts have been gunning to train their canines how to communicate. This set of Dog Training Buzzers from Pet Collection allows an owner to record a simple message or command onto a corresponding buzzer - all you have to do is watch as your pooch perfects the English language.

The pack-of-four is priced at a reduced £19.99 and includes 8xAAA batteries so no unnecessary trip to the shop.

Kirkton House Grey Accent Chair (Aldi)

This stylish, velvet addition features a scalloped design with a sturdy and comfortable finish. According to reviewers, it is suitable for any room as both a reading chair and a family chair with many customers buying several. The Kirkton House Grey Velvet Shell Accent Chair is available at a sleek £89.99.

A comfortable, and slightly pricier alternative is the Kirkton House Navy Wing Back Nursing Armchair, for £149.99. The soft-padded, velvet design will be the feature-piece of your household, with a striking blue finish that demands attention.

Lidl Middle Aisle

Treat your kids this weekend with a trip to Aldi to discover a wide range of kids toys in the middle aisle. From a football goal to a laser tag set, kids can finish the summer in style before back to school prep begins.

Nerf Pro Grip Ball (Aldi)

Nerf are primarily known for their toy shooters that are just as likely to be picked up by a 30-year-old or a child. Parents who aren’t ready yet to submerge their kids in plastic warfare should look at the company’s Pro Grip Ball.

This American football is designed for both indoor and outdoor fun and customers can choose between a red or blue ball. Recommended for start-up sport stars, the Nerf Pro Grip Ball is available for just £12.99 at LIDL.

Fold-up Football Goal (Lidl)

From young football-funatics to out-and-about players, a football goal is the pinnacle of fun. Even for those with limited space, this fold-up goal is easy to assemble and will only cost you £9.99 from LIDLs middle aisle this sunday.