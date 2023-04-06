Whatsapp is making a change to voice notes - and it could prove useful if you sometimes end up sending things you later regret. We’ve all been there.

If you’re too slow to delete an audio message the new feature could be the fallback option to dodge even more issues, such as anyone sending the message to others. Apparently, WhatsApp is looking to give audio messages the “self-destruct” treatment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It means that audio messages will only play once and can’t be repeated using particular settings. The feature is already available for texts and pictures, so it seems only right that it should be the same for audio messages to avoid mishaps.

The changes were revealed by WABetaInfo , which leaked a screenshot of the new feature ahead of its release. There’s currently no official date for when the feature will be released.

Most Popular