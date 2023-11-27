The world's oldest Scottish whisky - as tasted by Queen Victoria - is up for auction and several bottles have hit their reserve price of £10,000

The 'world's oldest whisky' found hidden in a Scottish castle and once sipped by Queen Victoria is fetching £13,000 a bottle at auction.

The collection of bottles were discovered behind a cellar door in Blair Castle, Perthshire, Scotland - distilled around 190 years ago in 1833.

It is understood to be the oldest known Scotch whisky in existence with 24 bottles currently being sold by Perth-based Whisky Auctioneer.

The bottles are expected to sell for over £240,000 - and several bottles have already hit their £10,000 reserve price.

The auction's leading lot has already attracted 27 bids of up to £13,000.

The sale opened on Friday and is set to close on Monday (4 December).

Whisky Auctioneer said: "When discovered, the bottles were found with a plaque that stated a distillation year of 1833, bottling year of 1841, and a subsequent rebottling year of 1932.