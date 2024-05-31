Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Everything you need to know about how to create your own capsule wardrobe with just a few affordable pieces.

In a world where fast fashion dominates, it can be overwhelming finding clothes you actually like wearing. If you are struggling making outfit decisions, we have created a list of the best high street items to include in your very own capsule wardrobe.

A capsule wardrobe is a collection of versatile clothing pieces that can be worn with one another to create a vast range of outfits. Creating a capsule wardrobe of your own is a really useful way of using the clothes that you have over and over again in an effort to be more sustainable with your fashion choices, rather than feeling you have to buy a brand new outfit for every social occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We all love to treat ourselves to a new dress or top every now and then, but it is becoming increasingly more important to be mindful of our shopping habits in an effort to reduce overconsumption.

So if you want to become more minimalist with your wardrobe, but feel as if you do not know where to start with finding timeless pieces, here is a roundup of the five best items on the high street at the minute that you could use to build a capsule wardrobe.

5 Affordable pieces for your Capsule Wardrobe (H&M/New Look/River Island)

The first item you should consider adding to your capsule wardrobe is a good fitting pair of tailored trousers. M&S Wide Leg Trousers £27.50 come in both black and navy and a wide range of sizes and leg length. Tailored trousers are timeless and can be paired with a smart shirt for work, or a nice jumper on your time off.

Buying a pair of trousers like these is a really clever move because while they look very put together and like you have really put an effort into your outfit that morning, in reality, they can just be pulled on and are super comfortable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A neutral longline jacket is another capsule wardrobe essential. Having a longline jacket in your wardrobe makes it really easy to create cohesive outfits, and makes you look incredibly put together.

River Island Khaki Tie Cuff Belted Duster Coat £65 is a great option. The colour is a muted shade of green and is a versatile neutral that can be paired with many items you already have in your wardrobe.

Every woman needs a little black dress in their collection. Renowned for its versatility, a little black dress can easily be styled up or down to suit the occasion.

ASOS black boat neck mini dress with ruched sides £18 is perfect and can be worn with your favourite pair of heels or your comfiest pair of trainers. Throw on a denim jacket for a more casual look. Either way, the boat neckline on this particular dress is super fashionable and really flattering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another wardrobe staple is a pair of jeans that fit you just as you like. I really like these H&M Wide High Jeans £24.99 because they come in a range of different washes. Denim is definitely neutral in my eyes, and can be worn with just about anything.

For a daytime look, you could style these jeans with your favourite jumper and the longline coat that is in your capsule wardrobe. Or for an evening look, you could match these jeans with a glitzy going out top and a pair of heels.

Finally, I think every capsule wardrobe needs to include a simple black blazer. While it might not be the most exciting item to shop for, it may become the most worn item in your capsule wardrobe. It is perfect for such a wide range of occasions.