This is the cheapest prize draw entry we've seen from dream car giveaway specialists BOTB. And, OK, so a Mini Cooper S isn't exactly a dream car in the conventional sense, but it would be a great prize because, with only 35,000 miles on the clock, it's worth at least £14,000.

And then, on top of the car, you'll be handed a gorgeous box with a Rolex Submariner watch inside.

It means it's an amazing prize pot, especially given it will only cost you two pence to enter the draw.

What's more, BOTB is discounting its biggest ticket bundle, of 600 entries, by a further 10%, so maxing out your allocation would cost just £10.80 rather than the usual £12.

And, if you're lucky enough to get the phone call telling you your ticket has won, you don't actually have to opt for a car and a watch, you could take a cash alternative instead - and it's £21,000.

However, the Mini would be well worth having, because it's an Exclusive model of the performance hatchback, finished in eye-catching Solaris Orange.

Although it's not the usual Ferrari and Lamborghini fayre we often see on BOTB, the Cooper S still packs a punch with a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, delivering 192 BHP and a top speed of 146 MPH.

And as for the watch, that's a classic Rolex Submariner, which will pique the interest of any watch enthusiast. It features a sleek black bezel and face, a 40mm steel case, and a robust steel bracelet.

To be in with a chance of winning this prize, click here to enter before the entries close.

If you’re worried about how gambling makes you feel, you can find free, confidential advice, tools and support, by visiting GambleAware or contacting the National Gambling Helpline, available 24/7, on 0808 8020 133