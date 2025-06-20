For just £6.99 you can get an ultra-compact folding fan with a 4,000rpm cooling speed | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A limited-time Amazon deal has reduced a powerful, ultra-portable fan to just £6.99 – and it's small enough to carry in your bag or stash in a drawer for summer emergencies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the mercury rises and the temperature outside starts to become uncomfortable the cheapest way to get some relief from the heat is to get a fan running.

And it doesn't get much cheaper than this remarkable little device we've found on Amazon.

Small enough to fit in a handbag, but with a 4,000rpm fan built in, it's one of the most compact personal fans we've seen, and it costs just £6.99 if you can catch an Amazon limited-time deal.

Its folding stand is ideal for desk or table tops | Amazon

With a foldable desktop stand, the fan can sit on a surface or, with the stand folded away, it can be used as a personal fan.

It has a built-in battery, and it recharges from USB, with a claimed battery life of up to six hours on its low settings.

The three fan speeds are designed around types of use. So if it's sitting close to you on a desk, or on a bedside while you're sleeping, the 2,500rpm "gentle" setting will be ideal. Or you could ramp it up to the "turbo" setting for the full 4,000rpm blast - although the battery is likely to only last a few hours.

On a low setting, the fan is quiet enough to sleep next to | Amazon

The fans are available in four colours, but to unlock the 30% discount and grab one for £6.99, you'd need to choose the black one.

Pink and purple ones are available, but they're only discounted by 15%, so you'd have to pay £10.19. There is a cheaper white version, that said, and it's only £7.99 at the time of writing.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you'd qualify for next-day delivery, so your fan would arrive just in time for a warm weekend.

And after the current heatwave, it'll be easy to store away in a drawer or a cupboard - ready for the next time the temperature ramps up.