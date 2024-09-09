Premium dog food is less than half price thanks to Amazon’s latest sale event

Consumer technology writer and dog owner Gareth Butterfield has spotted some seriously cheap deals on the premium pet food brand.

I'm quite guilty of spoiling my two dogs from time to time. They get plenty of treats, they have the poshest beds in the house, and you should see the size of their toy baskets.

And when it comes to their daily meals, I certainly don't go for the cheaper options. Choosing foods with the right nutritional balance is vital for dogs of all ages and shapes and sizes, and keeping them healthy while they're growing will pay dividends in later life.

One of my favourite pet food brands, James Wellbeloved, is definitely one of the best options out there. Especially if you have a fussy pet, or pets with certain allergies.

It's not a cheap option, that said, which is why I was more than a little excited to see some amazing deals as part of Amazon's pet event.

It's part of the run-up to Pet Fest 2024, a massive free Amazon event in Hackney, London on September 14 and 15 and, while I can't get to the event, I'm more than happy to lap up some lovely bargains while they're still available.

For example, a 1.5kg bag of the fish and vegetable-flavoured grain-free dry dog food - one of my Labradoodle's favourites - is now £6.07 per bag. That's a 58% saving over the usual bag price of £14.59.

Cat owners can also cash in, because there's a 62% saving on a box of 12 kitten jelly pouches, if you choose the chicken in jelly flavour. It brings the price down from £18.69 to just £7.10.

Treating pets with premium products is cheaper in the sale too, with 56% off eight bags of Dreamies cat treats, bringing the price down to £6.20, and seven packets of Crave turkey protein strips for dogs now down to £8.90.

All of these deals are available with further Amazon Prime Subscribe and Save discounts, and Prime members can enjoy fast and free delivery. If you're not a Prime member, click here for a free trial.