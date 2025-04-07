Amazon slashes price of Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook by 53%
Amazon has cut the price of this top-spec Lenovo Chromebook by 53% this week, and it's probably one of the best computer bargains on the site right now.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook is currently £169.99, and that's a great price for a high-end Chromebook that converts into an 11-inch tablet.
This is the price for the 4GB version of the IdeaPad Duet 3, and it's a great piece of kit for anyone who needs a device for work, study, or even just some light gaming.
Designed to be used as a tablet or a laptop, the frame is only 7.99mm in thickness, and it weighs less than 1kg, so it's very portable, and very easy to handle.
Chromebooks work a lot like an Android tablet, but their keyboards and their bespoke operating system make them feel more like a PC. There's no hard drive, so you're reliant on a WiFi connection, but this helps keep down physical size, and it helps enormously with battery life.
This particular model has a 2K display measuring 10.95 inches, 64GB of on board storage and 4GB of ram, along with a beefy 2.55GHz Octa-core processor.
The 8GB version of this Chromebook is currently priced around £299, and Amazon reckons this version was originally £361.12, so the sale price of £169.99 is quite a bargain.
