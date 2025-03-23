Now is the time to start prepping your skin so it's ready for those hot summer days. | Pexels, Andrea Piacquadio

Switch up your skincare for spring and get glowing, hair-free skin in time for summer.

Spring is officially here and the sunshine is making a comeback – which can only mean one thing: summer’s on its way. As the temperatures start to rise, now’s the perfect time to prep your skin for those long, sun-soaked days outdoors.

Your skin deserves some extra attention as you transition your wardrobe from cozy sweaters to breezy sundresses. Now is the time to switch up your skincare routine and prepare your skin. With a little effort and the right approach, you can achieve smooth, glowing skin that's ready to be shown off at the beach or poolside.

Soak your skin

Neal's Yard Aromatic Foaming Bath £19 and the Lavender Bath Salts £17 | Neal's Yard

Run yourself a hot bath and add in Neals Yard Aromatic Foaming Bath £19 and the Lavender Bath Salts £17. This will help soften your skin ready for the next step and make you feel like you are having a spa experience at home.

Gentle exfoliation

Exfoliating your skin to remove dead skin cells will give you an instant glow. It’s also best to exfoliate prior to doing an IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) hair removal treatment so that it gives you better results. Use the Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Body Gentle Mitt Cleanser £18.75 . This is gentle enough on your skin to use before the hair removal treatment.

Hair removal

Keskine IPL Hair removal Device £199 (rrp £299) | Keskine

Forget razors and waxing it's 2025 and the best way to remove hair from your body is with the Keskine IPL Hair removal Device £199 (rrp £299). The powerful handset gives you 98% hair reduction in just 4 weeks. Plus the ice-cooling technology which allows a painless experience and easy to use home treatment.

Keskine IPL Hair Removal Handset The at-home hair removal solution, designed to permanently eliminate unwanted body hair from various areas, including the armpits, legs, face, and bikini area. You can expect to see visible results within just 1 to 4 weeks, with optimal results typically achieved in 6 to 12 weeks. Details Removes rough, stubborn hairs

98% hair reduction in just 4 weeks

24-minute full body sessions

SGS-certified safety & painless

Ice-cooling technology - comfortable experience

Moisturise

NUXE Body Reve de Revitalising Moisturising Milk and NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Multi Purpose Dry Oil | LOOKFANTASTIC

For skin that shines you will want to slather on the moisturiser. NUXE Body Reve de Revitalising Moisturising Milk £18.40 (rrp £23) melts into your skin and smells incredible. For added glow spray your skin with the NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Multi Purpose Dry Oil £31.25 (rrp £33). The French swear by this and spritz all over their hair and skin for the ultimate summer body glow.

