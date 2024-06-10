Live the outdoor life at home - and how to save £10 at Dunelm

Al fresco dining can be a delight during the summer

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It is time to check out outdoor garden furniture from parasols to heaters ahead of summer barbecue season.

Lazy summer days lounging in the garden with the family while burgers sizzle on the barbecue bring a sense of the outdoors to any home. Making the most of the season can be far cheaper than a holiday while bringing an al fresco flavour of the Med or faraway shores back here in blighty.

We have a guide to some of the most desirable and top-rated outdoor items and lifestyle accessories at Dunelm to help transform the back yard into a Summer oasis. It comes as shoppers are able to get £10 back at the home decor store as part of a new cash-saving deal, which we explain how to get below.

From fire pits to parasols, cushions and loungers, this round-up highlights must-haves to suit all budgets that will make you itching to get outside.

How to get £10 cashback at Dunelm

The Dunelm money back deal is being offered by TopCashback website. Signing up for free with a classic account won’t cost anything and allows a shopper to get £10 cashback when they spend over £10 at Dunelm.

It’s part of TopCashback’s Dunelm New and Selected Member Deal here but remember to pick the classic account when signing up. Picking the alternative Plus account has a £5 charge for the year from your cashback, but does open up other benefits that you may want to look into.

TopCashback said that its “average member earns over £300 cashback a year”, so it may be worth checking out other offers when you register. The company also explains that while the Dunelm cashback appears on the ‘Earnings page’ within a week of buying an item, the shopper won’t be able to withdraw it until the returns period has passed.

Top outdoor products to jazz up your home this summer

Shoppers are impressed with the Elements Grey Cantilever parasol from Dunelm

Parasols

Protect from the glare of the sun under the 3m Elements Grey Cantilever Parasol for £79. Shown above, it’s earned five star reviews on Dunelm’s website for being “good value for money, sturdy and easy to build”.

Shoppers do warn that you need to buy weights to hold it down and it doesn’t come with a cover. A similar Cantilever Parasol in dark grey that rotates is being sold by The Range for £190.

Fire pits

Feel like you’re on an outdoor adventure in the wilderness with a fire pit in the garden, even better as it adds some heat after sundown. The Oval Console Cement Fire is mid range among Dunelm’s many offerings at £125.

Stonehurst Steel Outdoor Log Burner, left and Oval Console Cement Fire Bowl, right from Dunelm

As an alternative bargain, Robert Dyas’ online store is offering a deal on an Ivyline Firebowl and Oval Console for £86.99 as part of a sale that has seen the price dropped from £139.99.

Cushions

What better way to relax that with vivid cushions of bright birds and bees or even an alluring headrest emblazoned with ‘Hello Summer’. These cushions are all included in the Dunelm clearance sale.

Prices have been slashed from £12 to £8.40 each - that’s a saving of 30% to help add colourful, fun accessories. Ideal for garden furniture or on a picnic rug while lying on the grass, they come in six designs, pictured below.

Vivid, fun cushions in the Dunelm clearance sale with 30% off

Egg chairs to loungers

There’s a vast range of options and prices for garden loungers, whether it’s a stunning hanging egg chair, day bed or even a garden rocking chair. It can change the look and feel of any garden, so it’s worth taking some time to think about whether the space aims to be like Love Island or a traditional haven more akin to Gardener’s World.

Among the choices are the in-trend floating egg chairs. The cheapest by Dunelm is the Grey Cocoon Egg Chair for £189 that has five star reviews for being easy to put together and take down with a shopper even saying “love this chair, much better than the wicker ones would recommend”.

The 'luxury' option of a Bermuda Rattan Outdoor Day Bed that is in the Dunelm sale