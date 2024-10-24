The Devon house has its own heated pool and gorgeous views | Omaze

This multi-million pound poolside pad could be yours for a tenner - and there’s still a few days left to enter the draw

Just a few days remain to win a genuine dream house worth more than £2 million.

The latest giveaway by Omaze is a stunning two-storey, glass-fronted property in Devon, close to the South West Coast Path and the start of the World Heritage Jurassic Coast.

One lucky winner will walk away with the keys to this amazing home, along with all its furnishings, and Omaze will also give them a £250,000 cash prize.

The Devon House draw closes for online entries just before Midnight on Sunday, October 27, so there's still time to enter by clicking here.

Fancy waking up to this? It could be yours for £10 | Omaze

Close to the city of Exeter, the three-bedroom family home features a kitchen with garden views, decorated in natural wood and porcelain; a living room and dining area with sculpture and modern art adorning the walls; and bedrooms overlooking the countryside.

There’s also a self-contained guest annexe for friends and family to stay and the property has its own heated pool.

The house is valued at £2.1 million with no stamp duty or conveyancing fees to pay, and it is ready to move into - or its lucky new owner could rent it out for a monthly-price of £4,000 per month. Or, of course, they could just sell up and become an instant multi-millionaire.

The interior is stunning | Omaze

Online entries close on October 27 - with postal entries closing on October 29. So make sure you enter before the closing date.

The draw will be held on October 31 with the Grand Prize winner announcement on November 1.

This outdoor heated pool could be all yours | Omaze

You can buy one-off entries or save with a monthly subscription.

You can also enter by post, where entry is free, but there are specific conditions so check the rules carefully if you choose this route. For even more tips and guidance on entering the Omaze draw, click here.

Each prize draw raises money for a different charity - the Devon one is fundraising for CALM - Campaign Against Living Miserably - and Omaze has guaranteed a minimum £1m to the charity.