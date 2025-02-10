This special edition Lewis Hamilton Ferrari cap is the most-sought after F1 merch this year | Ferrari

The Puma for Scuderia Ferrari 2025 Hamilton baseball cap: a must-have for true fans

If you’ve been following the buzz surrounding Lewis Hamilton’s move to Scuderia Ferrari, you’ll know this cap isn’t just an accessory – it’s a piece of Formula 1 history in the making. The Puma for Scuderia Ferrari 2025 Hamilton baseball cap is now available for pre-order, and it’s already shaping up to be one of the hottest items for fans this season.

What makes this cap stand out?

The Puma for Scuderia Ferrari 2025 Hamilton baseball cap | Ferrari

This isn’t your typical F1 merch – it’s been designed with Ferrari’s iconic flair and Puma’s sportswear expertise. The details are what really make it shine:

Ferrari Shield in premium TPU: Instantly recognizable and a proud emblem of Ferrari’s legacy.

Instantly recognizable and a proud emblem of Ferrari’s legacy. PUMA Jumping Cat logo: A sleek, sporty touch to complete the design.

A sleek, sporty touch to complete the design. Driver number on the visor and logo at the back: Celebrating Hamilton’s new chapter with subtle but meaningful accents.

on the visor and logo at the back: Celebrating Hamilton’s new chapter with subtle but meaningful accents. Tonal graphic motif: Stylish and modern, making it a standout piece for any outfit.

Stylish and modern, making it a standout piece for any outfit. Striking cherry-red finish: The unmistakable Ferrari color, ensuring you’ll turn heads wherever you wear it.

The unmistakable Ferrari color, ensuring you’ll turn heads wherever you wear it. Whether you’re wearing it trackside, on a casual day out, or displaying it in your collection, this cap is designed to make an impact.

Pre-order now before it’s too late: Click here to go to the official merch site.

Here’s the catch: the cap is available only for pre-order at the moment. This means you have a golden opportunity to secure it before it officially drops – but don’t wait too long. With Hamilton joining Ferrari, demand for this exclusive cap is sky-high.

Limited-edition items like this cap rarely stick around for long, and with Lewis Hamilton’s global fanbase, the race is already on to claim it. Pre-ordering now means you’ll avoid the disappointment of seeing it sell out once it’s released – and trust me, it’s bound to happen.

If you want to score some F1 merch now and can’t wait for the cap to become available, online sports merch store Fanatics has an extensive range of Ferrari and other F1 items, including some of last year’s items at a discounted priice. Click here to explore.