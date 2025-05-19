SodaStream machines are nearly half price on Amazon at the moment

The SodaStream machine is still selling well, and prices have just plummeted | SodaStream

SodaStreams are a fun and sustainable way to mix up your own fizzy drinks at home - and they’re an absolute bargain at the moment

SodaStream machines are making a major comeback at the moment, as people look for more sustainable ways to enjoy their soft drinks - and explore plenty of new flavours.

Back in their 1980s heyday, most homes had one in the kitchen. Since then, the machines have become much more modern in design, but the technology remains pretty much the same.

Pop the bottle in, press a button, let the carbonation commence, and then you've got a refreshing fizzy drink to enjoy.

The machines are just as mechanical as ever, no electricity required, but they're far more compact and much, much easier to use.

Amazon’s sparkling discount makes it the ideal time to buy a new SodaStream device

Buying a new SodaStream in 2025 will start you on a journey to a whole world of new flavours, and you'll be doing your bit for the environment, because you're making your own drinks in reusable bottles, rather than buying plastic containers.

Prices for modern SodaStreams can be over £100, and the "Terra" model we've spotted on sale at Amazon is usually £109.99 - but there's a 40% discount being applied at the moment, as part of a limited-time deal. And that includes a gas bottle.

This almost half-price offer is the lowest price we've seen for a SodaStream machine for a long time. The only time it's been that low was around Black Friday last year.

The gas bottle that comes with the Terra machine is one of the new Quick Connect bottles, which is so much easier to install.

SodaStream says the canisters are good for around 60 litres of fizzy drinks, and there are subscription and exchange services on their website.

This package also comes with a reusable BPA-free bottle capable of holding up to one litre, but there are bundles available on Amazon that include flavour concentrates and extra canisters.

They're available in black or white, for the same price, and free next-day delivery is on offer.

