Boozy bottomless brunch has eye-catching glamorous cocktails for Christmas 2024 parties

Over six decades TGI Fridays has become famous for harnessing the weekend party spirit, while its centrepiece bars could be straight out of TV show Cheers. Bar staff with an air of Tom Cruise in the movie Cocktail are renowned for whipping up extravagant drinks within minutes - and they are highlighting their talents this festive season.

Sixty years on from its first New York diner and TGI Fridays is still bringing a taste and feel of America. This Christmas, each of the TGI Friday restaurants is reminding diners of its bar room prowess with a long list of standout cocktails that simply ‘sleigh it’.

The new Christmas bottomless brunch is giving diners the option of including two of the limited edition cocktails in their revelry. Yet, even if you’re not doing the bottomless brunch, there’s a two for one special offer on all its Christmas cocktails this season.

Here’s a closer look at the new cocktails that scream ‘It’s Christmas’ as boldly as Noddy Holder in that timeless festive Slade hit.

TGI Fridays began its life on the corner of 63rd and 1st streets in New York in 1965. Its feel-good theme was always along the lines of ‘it’s always Friday in here’, which remains today as these cocktails show.

Sleigh My Name has to be one of the best-titled cocktails around. This will suit those who enjoy a Cosmopolitan as it is made with Stoli Vodka, Cointreau and white rum mixed with grenadine, apple and pineapple juice.

Woo Woo It’s Christmas also uses Stoli Vodka, and is a fruity little number made from Peach Schnapps, grenadine and cranberry juice. Bright red, it’s the colour and essence of the festive season.

A throwback to a 1980s Christmas and a certain popular gateaux, Black Forest Martini mixes together Baileys, MONTZI Sour Cherry Aperitivo and grenadine for a chocolate-flavoured drink described as “a festive dessert in a glass”.

Then there is the fun Frostbite cocktail. It’s a mix of spiced rum, pineapple juice, lime and blue curaçao. It’s sure to bring a smile to your face as it’s topped with a snowy foam, frosty blue sugar rim and a marshmallow garnish.

Finally, there’s Fizzmas, which is a Bellini-style cocktail of sophistication. MONTZI Sour Cherry Aperitivo, cranberry juice and grenadine are topped with bubbly Prosecco.

Price and details of TGI Fridays Christmas bottomless brunch

The regular bottomless brunch at TGI Fridays costs £29.95 and includes a two-hour sitting, a meal, and a choice of unlimited Prosecco, TGI Fridays American Pilsner, House Vodka, Rum, Gin or Whiskey.

For an extra £5, upgrade to include Christmas cocktails, which includes a choice of two from the festive cocktail list as well. Get the choice of three dishes between two from the food menu and a side of house fries. See the full menu at the TGI Fridays website here.

There are lots of festive deals at TGI Fridays to see here. They include a two-course set menu from £21.95.