There's still a Black Friday deal on this top-spec Eufy robot vacuum

The Eufy X10 Pro has been one of the most popular appliances in the Black Friday sales | Amazon

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If you're quick, you might be able to jump on a Black Friday price before it goes back up

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Black Friday was a great time to buy top-spec tech, but sadly it's been and gone for another year. However, we've been digging around today and we've found some of the deals we loved are still lingering.

Robot vacuums proved to be among the most popular items in 2024, so we were quite surprised to see one of Amazon's best sellers still at its all-time low price.

The Eufy X10 Pro Omni is all the robot vacuum you'll ever need, with oscillating mop heads, a multi-function base station that not only charges and empties the vacuum, but it washes and dries the mops, and Eufy's trick obstacle avoidance tech.

The Eufy X10 Pro Omni has a multi-function base-station | Eufy

During Black Friday, the usual price of £799 was discounted quite heavily on Amazon and on the Eufy website. And, remarkably, it's still going on.

For a limited time, you can head to the Eufy website, place your order, and use the code WS24T2351 at the checkout.

You'll notice the price drops by £220, bringing it down to a very reasonable £579. That's a 28% discount.

The offer is also available on Amazon, so if you're a prime member, you could also order it with fast and free delivery.

According to Eufy there are currently five days left to claim the deal with that voucher code. We don't know how long the Amazon deal will last.