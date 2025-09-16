14 famous catchphrases you'll remember if you grew up in the 60s or 70s

1 . 'Just like that'

Tommy Cooper was a talented magician, but it was the tricks he deliberately messed up that endeared the lofty funnyman to his legions of fans. Quite how his unique act came about is unclear, with one story being that when everything went wrong with a magic show, he noticed the failed tricks were getting laughs, so he carried on. Whatever the truth, the results were hilarious, and he became known for his catchphrase 'just like that'. | Getty Images Photo: Victor Blackman/Express/Hulton Archive