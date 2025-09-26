2 . The Crystal Palace

The Crystal Palace was one of the finest and largest buildings the UK has ever seen. The cavernous glass and iron structure was originally created for the Great Exhibition of 1851 in Hyde Park, London, before being dismantled and moved at great expense to Sydenham. There, the 990,000 square foot building hosted all manner of events, from concerts to circus acts, and exhibitions to sporting spectacles. After a period of decline, its fortunes had started to revive when it was destroyed by a huge fire in 1936. There have been many plans over the years for another grand building at the site, but none have come to fruition. | Getty Images Photo: London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive