The patterns you sported in the 70s, with 18 photos to prove how fashionable we were back then

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 20th Sep 2025, 11:30 BST

It has been unfairly labelled as the decade that fashion forgot.

But these photos showing the popular patterns we all sported back then prove the 70s were anything but.

From models and fashion icons from the world of pop, to us mere mortals, this retro photo gallery features people sporting some of the trendiest styles of the 1970s.

It shows how good we looked in fashions ranging from paisley and polka dots to bold floral designs.

Flares, platform boots, voluminous sleeves and big lapels all feature, naturally, in this joyous celebration of a time when people were not afraid to make a statement.

David Bowie, Cliff Richard and Rod Stewart are among the famous faces pictured rocking the fashions of the 70s.

What was your favourite 70s look, and are there any clothes from back then that you still wear?

If you enjoyed this 70s nostalgia-fest, you might like this look back at some of the best photos capturing the decade’s highs and lows.

A young Cliff Richard is seen here in around 1970, wearing horn-rimmed spectacles, a windowpane check jacket and a paisley cravat

1. Check and paisley

A young Cliff Richard is seen here in around 1970, wearing horn-rimmed spectacles, a windowpane check jacket and a paisley cravat | Getty Images Photo: Keystone/Hulton Archive

Photo Sales
The actress and model Edina Ronay is seen here in August 1970, wearing a floral dress with wide sleeves and cut-away shoulders

2. Floral dress

The actress and model Edina Ronay is seen here in August 1970, wearing a floral dress with wide sleeves and cut-away shoulders | Getty Images Photo: Evening Standard

Photo Sales
Rod Stewart is seen here posing beside the mirror in a checked suit, in September 1974

3. He wears it well

Rod Stewart is seen here posing beside the mirror in a checked suit, in September 1974 | Getty Images Photo: Michael Putland

Photo Sales
Leather polka dot platform shoes by Smerling Imports, with miniature goldfish bowls inside the heels, in January 1973

4. Polka dot platforms

Leather polka dot platform shoes by Smerling Imports, with miniature goldfish bowls inside the heels, in January 1973 | Getty Images Photo: F. Roy Kemp/BIPs

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ClothesFashionNostalgiaMemoriesPhoto memoriesBoost
News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice