Alysha helps Great Britain secure first international para ice hockey win

Leighton Buzzard para ice hockey player Alysha Atkinson has helped Great Britain to a fourth-place finish at the Women’s World Challenge in Skien, Norway.

Great Britain were up against USA, Canada, Europe and Team Pacific, which included players from Japan, Korea, Australia, Canada and USA, and it was the third year that the team have played in the tournament.

In July 2021, Great Britain launched their women’s Para ice hockey programme and received 63 replies upon making a public call for women with lower limb impairments.

In their international debut three years ago, at the inaugural Women’s World Challenge, the British squad scored one goal in four games.

Team cheer before start of match

This year saw the team make history to win their first international game against team Pacific.

Alysha, who has multiple sclerosis, said: “It was very emotional hearing the national anthem being played. The team have come a long way since that first year, against much stronger teams who have been playing for over ten years.”​

The team placed fourth overall after playing Europe for the bronze medal.

Having narrowly missed out, Great Britain are back in training already for next year’s event.

If anyone would like to try ice hockey for themselves, contact GB Women’s Para Ice Hockey via www.paraicehockey.co.uk.

