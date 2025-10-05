Buzzard Centurions blow away Huntingdon

Ash Walsh hands-off attempted tackle

Leighton Buzzard retained top spot in the Counties 2 Midlands East (South) league with a completely dominating performance away at Huntingdon.

With ten different players scoring sixteen tries between them, Buzzards passed the magical 100-point score for the first time since March 2014 and for only the third time in their league history.

Having kicked off into a strong wind, it took Buzzards exactly a minute to open the scoring. James Brett, playing at fly-half rather than his normal no.9 position gliding through the home defence untouched. The captain converted his try for an early 7-0 lead.

With the advantage of the wind and using their big forwards to drive forward Huntingdon had their best period of the game. After good ball retention and helped by a couple of Buzzard penalties, the home side crossed the Leighton line after eight minutes but were held up. From the resulting goal line drop out Buzzards quickly secured possession.

Strong running and good handling from Jacob Davies and Tom Maynard gave Matt Bloxham the chance to touch down. Two minutes later Tom Maynard added his own try breaking from halfway. With James Brett converting the first of these two tries, Buzzards led 19-0.

The four try bonus point was secured after sixteen minutes when Jack Cullen scored after a long period of possession to stretch the lead to 24 points. Tom Maynard and James Brett added their second tries in quick succession before an excellent break by Ash Walsh gave full back Iestyn Hopkin the opportunity to add his name to the growing try-scorers list.

After thirty minutes, prop Sam Curran showed an impressive turn of speed from half-way but when he was stopped just short, Jamie West was on hand to touch down.

There remained time for Callum Creber and Tom Maynard to add further tries before halftime. With James Brett converting eight of the ten first half tries – an impressive achievement in very windy conditions- Buzzards led 66-0 at half time.

After two minutes of the second half Jamie West scored in the corner and two minutes later Jacob Dove and Ash Walsh combined well before Walsh touched down. It was thirteen minutes before Leighton scored again with prop Matt Ladds touching down - a rarity indeed with Matt claiming it was twenty years since his previous try.

Buzzards were now almost scoring at will, adding three tries in four minutes. Firstly, Iestyn Hopkin added his second try, before Ollie Taylor scored an individual try from half way and then combined well with Jacob Davies to assist Jamie West to add his third. With James Brett converting all six second half tries, Buzzards were 108-0 ahead. At this point, the referee consulted the two captains and decided to bring an early end to proceedings.

Nest week Buzzards welcome Peterborough Lions to Wrights Meadow.