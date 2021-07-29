Leighton Buzzard cricketer first to hit 10,000 runs in league

Phillip Whatmore

Leighton Buzzard Town cricketer Phillip Whatmore has become the first player in the history of the Cherwell Cricket League to score 10,000 runs.

This landmark achievement was reached in the club’s win against Horley last weekend at the club’s Bell Close ground, as he scored his third century of the season.

Whatmore was caught for 126 runs, which included 18 fours and four sixes.

Having played his first Cherwell League game aged 15 in 1999, he broke the 10,000 barrier during his 332nd innings for the club.

In all that time he has hit 15 centuries and 54 half centuries, with a highest score of 166 in May this year against Minster Lovell CC.

As a fielder Phill has also taken 154 catches and played as wicket keeper and bowler when needed.

The Cherwell Cricket League maintains a comprehensive record of all league performances so he was aware of how just many runs were required to claim his place in their history books.

His team mates roared their approval as the ball sailed over the boundary rope for the 10,000th run and visitors Horley players and supporters also offered warm applause.

Club secretary and team mate Dan Scott said: “ I’ve probably spent more time than anyone at the other end watching him bat.

“He’s a special player and on some days he’s almost impossible to bowl at. I think I speak for everyone at the club when I say we’re very proud to have him.

“To be the first player ever to score 10,000 runs in the league is testament to his quality and longevity. There’s plenty more in the tank.”

A qualified ECB Level 3 Cricket Coach, Phill has always had an interest in all sports, playing Sunday football in local Jack Jones matches, but especially in cricket.

As a Sports Studies student at the University of Worcester he had a trial with the local County Cricket Club.

In their latest rain-hit game, Leighton Town CC earned a winning draw with Oxford 2nds to go second in Cherwell Division 3, ten points behind Thame Town 2nds.